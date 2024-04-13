Montana Air National Guard will receive new C-130J planes

GREAT FALLS — Governor Greg Gianforte announced in a news release on April 11, 2024, that the Montana Air National Guard’s 120th Airlift Wing in Great Falls will be first of four bases to receive the new C-130J model Super Hercules cargo aircraft.

The 120th will receive eight of the new models as a one-for-one replacement of existing C-130Hs.

The C-130J improves on the C-130H with additional payload capacity, more efficient engines, and improved performance.

The new planes will help to “reduce manpower requirements, lower operating and support costs, and provide life-cycle cost saving over earlier C-130 models,” according to a news release from the 120th Airlift Wing.

The new aircraft will require pilots to undergo re-training due to new engines and avionic capabilities. New maintenance training will also be conducted.



Eight C-130J aircraft will be used to recapitalize the C-130H fleet at each of the four locations.

In addition to the Montana unit, the following will also receive the new planes: 103rd Airlift Wing in Hartford, Connecticut; 133rd Airlift Wing in Minneapolis, Minnesota; and 182nd Airlift Wing in Peoria, Illinois.

