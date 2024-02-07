Montana VA will host a virtual town hall for women veterans

HELENA — On Thursday, February 8, 2024, the Montana VA will hold a virtual town hall for women veterans.



Women veterans will have a chance to hear from the women-specific healthcare team and learn about services offered to all enrolled women veterans.

These services include ultrasounds, mammograms, pap and HPV tests, mental health care and counseling, lifestyle wellness services, menopause treatment, pelvic floor support, and reproductive care.

Representatives from the Montana VA and the veteran’s benefits administration will be available to take questions.

The Montana VA serves over 47,000 enrolled veterans across Montana.

Veterans are cared for by a staff of over one thousand, at 18 sites of care across the state.

This town hall starts at 5 P.M. and will be an audio-only event.

To join the conversation, veterans can call 833-560-2071.

