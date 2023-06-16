Watch Now
NewsMilitary Matters

Actions

Pickleball clinics provided for Montana veterans (video)

Military Adaptive Court Sports offers pickleball clinics to Montana veterans
Montana veterans pickleball
Posted at 10:14 PM, Jun 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-16 00:21:11-04

The Montana VA Health Care System is partnering with Military Adaptive Court Sports (link) to offer Adaptive Pickleball clinics to veterans across Montana.

Questions or comments about this story/video? Contact Paul by clicking here.

TRENDING

FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | TikTok | Twitter

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Golf over 700 holes for $119!