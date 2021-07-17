Remains of Wyoming airman killed in Vietnam War coming home through Billings

An Air Force lieutenant from Worland, Wyoming, who was shot down while flying a mission over Laos in the Vietnam War more than half century ago, will finally be brought home next week.

The remains of Lt. Alva Ray Krogman are expected to arrive at Billings Logan International Airport at 12:51 p.m. Monday. There will be an Honor Guard ceremony on the flight line before Krogman is transported home to Worland.

Law enforcement will escort Krogman’s remains from exit Gate 15 by Edwards Jet Center, East on HWY3, South on Main to Expo, East on 1st North to Lockwood and then west on 1-90 to begin his return home to Worland, about 125 miles away.

According to his obituary from Bryant Funeral home, Krogman, 25, was flying as a forward air controller on a reconnaissance mission on Jan. 17, 1967, when the 0-1F Bird Dog, a small single engine plane, was hit by anti-aircraft fire. His last transmission was “I’m hit.”

Fifty-two years later, in early 2019, a scientific recovery expert working at the crash site reported the possible recovery of remains and evidence, which were identified as those of Krogman in July of last year.

Krogman was awarded a number of medals posthumously for his service, including the Distinguished Flying Cross.

Krogman grew up in Worland and was active in a number of activities. He was an Eagle Scout and president of his high school class, according to his obituary.

A public service for Krogman will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Worland Middle School Auditorium at 2150 Howell Ave. in Worland.