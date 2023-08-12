Repairs begin at Lewis & Clark County Veterans Memorial

HELENA — The Lewis and Clark County Veteran’s Memorial was established in 1944, and honors 105 fallen military members from Montana.

It holds the names of fallen service members from World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, and modern conflicts.

Throughout the years it has undergone three rounds of refurbishment.

Due to community use and exposure to weather, the memorial is in need of repairs once again.

Repairs this time will be focused on the coating at the base of the memorial.

The estimated cost of the repairs is $37,000, and the installation date is currently being determined.

We talked with retired U.S. Army Major General Gene Prendergast about the importance of preserving the memorial.

“These gave their all. They were killed in combat, and we can just never forget them. That’s why myself and fellow members of the board are so proud of this and it is a sacred place,” Prendergast said.



