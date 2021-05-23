Semper Fi Steel Challenge adds bay to commemorate newest military branch

BOULDER — The 2021 Semper Fi Steel Challenge was held on Friday and Saturday. The annual shooting competition brings in 80 shooters to test their skills.

In this year’s meet, the competition added a new bay to commemorate the newest military branch, the U.S. Space Force. There were seven bays in total, one for each military branch.

The Last Chance Handgunners club organizes the event to raise money for the Semper Fi Fund , which provides immediate service to critically-wounded veterans and more.

Karen Parker, one of the competitors, said, “My husband is also retired Air Force. It's a wonderful cause and it's amazing to be able to do something so fun and support such a good cause so it's a great deal."

The Last Chance Handgunners expect to have raised $5,000 from this year’s event.

