Missing/Endangered Person Advisory issued for Billings infant

GREAT FALLS — The Montana Department of Justice has issued a Missing/Endangered Person Advisory for Jaxtyn Guy of Billings.

Jaxtyn is a 1-year-old baby approximately 30” long and 22 pounds with light hair and blue eyes. He was reportedly taken by his non-custodial father Ryan Dennis Guy and is believed to be in danger.

Ryan is 29 years old, 5’9”, 145 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. Ryan may be driving a Gold 2007 Saab 95 with a black front fender and Montana license plate CLZ539.

If you have any information about Jaxtyn or Ryan Guy, you are urged to call the Billings Police Department at 406-657-8460 or call 911.