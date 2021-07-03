Seeley Lake watercraft rental spot expands to keep up with need

SEELEY LAKE — With temperatures increasing, more people are hoping to rent boats, kayaks and jet skis to beat the heat, especially in Seeley Lake.

“It’s been busy," said Jim Kimmel, owner of the Tamarack Resort.

Kimmel and employee Ty Castillone say watercraft rentals are booked out until August.

The resort is not only a place for families to stay but also space to play, with ski boats, paddle boards, kayaks and a pontoon boat. The Rental Shack at the resort needed to be upgraded.

“It was such a small shed in the beginning, so we added a little bit of size to it,” said Kimmel.

Kimmel is milling the wood of the shed himself to create a bigger and better space for folks wanting to get out on the water.

The need for more life jackets, paddleboards and kayaks led the resort to build the bigger shack.

“We are outgrowing and we would like to be able to store more stuff, so we got a loft in there, and we got winter stuff as well,” said Kimmel.

While the Tamarack Resort remains the hot spot for those seeking boat and cabin rentals.

On the other side of Seeley, many families were eager to just even get their toes in the water.

“I’m here to hang out with my friends and hang out on the lake,” said Kennedy Rilley.

Rilley and friends were just happy to be spending time with each other during the weekend.

“My favorite part is probably going on the boat when my dad jumps the boat,” said Ellektra Denzer.

Many even traveled far, like Tennessee resident Barbara Morrison, who was happy to escape the humidity.

“This is perfect. We came out of 90-degree heat and 90 percent humidity, this is much better.”

For Kimmel, being able to provide a space to stay and play is what the business is all about.

“It’s satisfying. It's very satisfying. People want to come up and have those memories. This is still very much traditional, family-reunion-style environment, we love that,” said Kimmel.

Kimmel says that there are a few openings for those seeking boats, and kayaks.

You can book online for watercraft needs here.

