Dressmaker works to raise awareness of MMIP

BROWNING — Myrna Racine has created a beaded dress to raise awareness about the crisis of Missing and Murdered Indigenous People (MMIP).

Racine grew up beading, but usually sticks to earrings and keychains. After the disappearance of Ashley Loring Heavyrunner several years ago, Racine felt empathy for Ashley's family.

“I was a mother that lost a child. It was different circumstances, but losing a child is a pain that no one should have to feel,” said Racine.

“I want this to be a symbol for every mother, I want them to look at it and find hope and comfort in knowing that they are not alone.”

Myrna plans sell the, dress so if anyone is interested or knows someone who may be, you can call her at 406-338-3100.