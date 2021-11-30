MMIP issue will be featured on "Dr. Phil" show

GREAT FALLS — On Tuesday, the popular "Dr. Phil" show will focus on the Missing/Murdered Indigenous People (MMIP) issue.

The episode summary states:

You have most likely heard of Gabby Petito, Natalee Holloway and Lacy Peterson. But have you heard of Henny Scott, Ashley Loring, or Jermain Charlo? Those are the names of just a few of the Indigenous women who have disappeared. Some are discovered dead days later, some are never found. But the mystery of what happened to them often remains unsolved. Families say they don’t get answers from law enforcement and are left grief-stricken with no closure.



Their stories are not unique — not in Native American communities where there is an epidemic of missing women. According to their families, no one cares about these girls, and that’s why you never hear about them. Nate and Paula’s 14-year-old daughter, Henny Scott, disappeared almost three years ago while she was hanging out with friends and was found dead two weeks later. Ashley Loring was only 20 years old when she disappeared four years ago. She was last seen in Browning, a Montana town on the Blackfeet Indian reservation. Her mother, Loxie, says there are still no answers.



Former criminal prosecutor Loni Coombs, tribal filmmaker Rain, and Representative Greg Stanton of Arizona tackle this nationwide epidemic with Dr. Phil. This is a call to action because Indigenous women say they have a target on their back.

The episode will air on KRTV on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at 4 p.m.