Ag Weather: As Drought Expands, Rainy/Snowy System on the Way

Fog early this morning will give way to mostly sunny skies with Highs in the 50s to near 60 in some locations. By Saturday, a warmer and drier air-mass will dominate the region with lots of sun and highs in the 60s, but it won't last long.

Things will begin to change Sunday giving us ample opportunity for rain and accumulating snow overnight Sunday into Monday. Most locations in our viewing area will see a decent shot of rain moving into the area come Sunday afternoon. A passing cold front will lower temperatures into the 20s over the plains giving us a shot of snow between 1"-3", with even higher amounts in the mountains. There's still some uncertainty regrading snowfall amounts, but widespread precipitation is expected nonetheless. We're continuing to monitor forecast models and will update you should the National Weather Service decide to issue winter weather highlights for this event.

With the ongoing drought, we desperately need moisture across the state, but especially in Eastern Montana where the extreme drought has spread. This system looks to be a big precipitation makers, so hopefully that comes to fruition to at least help the situation across the area.

By Monday this system will begin to exit the region and our weather pattern will stabilized temporarily with mostly sunny skies and temperatures running closer to averages.

Another system looks to be on track to impact the region into late next week, but details on that are still unclear as it's so far out. Of course we'll continue to monitor trends as they occur.