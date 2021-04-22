Ag Weather: Unsettled/Raw Conditions Through the Weekend

A complex weather system is making its way from Canada into Montana as we head into later this morning and afternoon. Winter Weather Advisories have been placed by the National Weather Service for areas along the Rocky Mountain Front. Travel will likely become difficult with falling and blowing snow reducing visibility and creating slick roadways. The plains will start out as rain for most, but then transition to all snow later in the day and overnight. Some lingering snow showers will be possible into Friday as well. Travel will also be rough in areas that see rain transition to snow.

Right now it looks like most lower elevations will see anywhere from a trace to a few inches of snow accumulations, but with warm ground temperatures a lot of the snow will melt on contact. We'll still have a shot at seeing some decent precipitation totals through the weekend with several more disturbances moving through the area between now and then. Eastern Montana won't get as much precipitation as areas further to the West, but things can always change so we will keep you updated as things come into better agreement, especially for the weekend.

As we head into next week expect a warm up by Tuesday with highs back into the 60s Tuesday and mid 60s by Wednesday. Sunshine will return by next Tuesday as well, which will be a nice break from the dreary weather we'll experience from now through Monday. Lows will dip below freezing until Sunday night. With that being said, any precipitation that falls in the form of rain, or snow that melts, will refreeze during the overnight hours. Be sure to check road reports and use extreme caution if traveling over the next several days.