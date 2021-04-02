Dry, warm, windy Easter Weekend ahead

Happy Good Friday everyone!

Get ready for a warm day here in Montana and really a warm next 7 days!

Temperatures will stay 15 to 20 degrees warmer than the average for many of us as we head through Easter.

Winds will be a problem for us today and Sunday with 20 to 30 mph wind gusts expected.

We will stay dry through the weekend with moisture moving in late Sunday night.

We are expecting for the chances of rain to grow as we get closer to Monday.

There will still be a slight chance of rain on Tuesday.

Temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 50s Monday and Tuesday before warming back up into the 60s for many on Wednesday.

I hope you have a wonderful Easter weekend with family and friends.