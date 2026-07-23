Great Falls City Commission approves Little Shell Tribe's Good Medicine Community in 4-1 vote

GREAT FALLS — After nearly two hours of public comment from supporters and opponents, the Great Falls City Commission voted Tuesday night to approve the Little Shell Tribe's proposed Good Medicine Community, clearing a major hurdle for the housing development after months of public discussion.

Commissioners voted 4-1 to approve three motions authorizing the project's annexation into the City of Great Falls, establishing a Planned Unit Development (PUD) zoning designation, and approving the amended plat and public right-of-way dedication for California Avenue.

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The proposed Good Medicine Community will be built on tribal-owned land west of the Valley View subdivision. Once complete, it will include a mix of single-family homes and townhomes designed to expand housing opportunities for Little Shell tribal citizens while complementing the surrounding neighborhood.

The project has been under review since last year. The Planning Advisory Board requested additional information in their April meeting before later recommending approval in their May meeting. Tuesday evening represented the project's final step before the City Commission.

The commission chambers were filled with residents, with dozens speaking both in favor of and against the development. While supporters emphasized the region's housing shortage and the opportunity to provide homes for tribal members, many neighbors said they were less concerned with the development itself than with existing infrastructure issues they believe the project could worsen.

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"Traffic is a huge item for all of us that live in Valley View," one opponent told commissioners. "The traffic is terrible in Valley View, and now you're adding additional traffic."

Another resident said, "I do not see this project as it is, as a win-win. I think if we can make some accommodations, I think it could be a win-win."

Many opponents asked commissioners to delay a vote to allow more time to address concerns about traffic, sidewalks and pedestrian safety, particularly along Valley View Drive and 10th Avenue Northwest.

City staff said those concerns had been evaluated during the review process. A traffic impact analysis found Stuckey Road and Northwest 9th Street could each see approximately a 47% increase in traffic volume, Northwest 10th Avenue about a 38% increase, and Valley View Drive approximately a 10% increase.

Some residents also questioned whether the tribe, as a sovereign nation, would pay taxes or city utility costs. City staff explained that once annexed, the development will fall under the City's jurisdiction and utility rate structure, with the Little Shell Tribe responsible for required public infrastructure and utility costs.

Questions were also raised about whether limiting the housing primarily to tribal members complied with fair housing laws.

Deputy City Attorney Rachel Taylor told commissioners the project is authorized under federal law through the Native American Housing Assistance and Self-Determination Act.

"The proposed housing structure that the Little Shell is proposing is a federally authorized tribal housing program that has been established under federal law," Taylor said. "There's no indication that the proposal and the proposed housing program is unlawful."

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Supporters argued the project would benefit not only tribal members but the entire Great Falls community.

"I hope it gets approved for the benefit of all our community, not just one individual," one supporter said.

Another tribal member told commissioners, "A safe, affordable home gives families the stability they need to succeed. It also strengthens our tribe but also strengthens the entire community."

Project engineer Jana Cooper with TD&H Engineering said the development team worked throughout the planning process to meet city requirements.

"We have done our best to meet requirements and expectations similar to other private developments around town," Cooper said. "We hope that you see that this development will be a great addition to Great Falls, and that the Little Shell Tribe are responsible, respectful community members."

Before casting his vote, Commissioner Rick Tryon acknowledged residents' concerns but said the city's housing needs ultimately drove his decision.

"The main reason I'm going to vote for these... is because of the housing," Tryon said. "We need housing. This is good for everybody, but the concerns do need to be monitored and addressed. And I trust that we can all work together to do that going forward."

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Commissioner Joe McKenney, the lone dissenting vote, said he supported the project but believed additional discussions could have led to greater consensus.

"I want to vote yes, but not tonight," McKenney said. "If we could delay this to the second City Commission meeting in August and give these folks more time to get to that win-win, I think we'd be there."

On Wednesday, the Little Shell Tribe praised the commission's decision in a statement.

"The Little Shell Tribe of Chippewa Indians of Montana applauds last night's decision by the Great Falls City Commission to approve the annexation, Planned Unit Development (PUD), and plat for the Good Medicine Community, marking a significant milestone for both the Tribe and the City of Great Falls," the statement read.

The Tribe said the development demonstrates "a shared commitment to responsible growth, partnership, and long-term community investment."

Since regaining federal recognition in 2019, the Little Shell Tribe has invested in healthcare facilities, housing, government offices and commercial properties throughout Great Falls. Tribal leaders say the Good Medicine Community continues that commitment while creating new housing opportunities and supporting local contractors, businesses and the regional economy.

The project will be built in four phases over an estimated five to six years. Construction on Phase 1 is expected to take between 16 and 24 months, with funding already secured. Funding applications have been submitted for Phases 2 and 3, while the fourth and final phase, including California Avenue improvements, is expected to be supported through federal funding.

