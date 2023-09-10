Montana Ag Network: 35 communities receive funding for renewable energy

BIG SANDY — Through the Inflation Reduction Act, 35 rural Montana communities will receive funding for renewable energy.
$1.3 million dollars are being distributed throughout Montana communities to promote affordable energy.
In a press release from U.S. Senator Jon Tester's office, the list of 35 grant recipients was issued:
- $10,142 in Alberton – This Rural Development investment will be used by Monte Whetzel, doing business as Whetzel Contracting, in Alberton, Montana, to install a 7.6-kilowatt (kW) solar photovoltaic system on his barn. The project is expected to save this family-owned business more than $2,400 per year by defraying 31 percent of its current use and lowering energy use by more than 11,000-kilowatt hours (kWh) annually, enough electricity to power one home.
- $52,668 in Anaconda – This Rural Development investment will be used to purchase and install a 48.79 kilowatt (kW) solar system for the Discovery Ski Corporation in Anaconda, Montana. The system will be used to offset power usage from the Anaconda chair lift. This project will result in an annual energy cost savings of more than $11,000 and save more than 76,000 kilowatts (kWh), enough electricity to power seven homes.
- $68,606 in Belgrade – This Rural Development investment will be used by Sharbert Enterprises, Inc., of Belgrade, Montana, to purchase and install a 42.93 kW solar photovoltaic system for the Montana Gift Corral office building. This funding will help this rural small business with an annual cost savings of more than $7,300 and an annual energy savings of more than 53,000 kW, enough electricity to power five homes.
- $16,250 in Belgrade – This Rural Development investment will be used to assist Brian Barnhart of Belgrade, Montana, purchase and install a 19.5 kilowatt (kW) solar photovoltaic system for his business shop. The project will help this small business save more than $2,900 annually in energy costs and also save 25,226 kilowatts (kW) annually in energy use, which is enough electricity to power two homes.
- $17,213 in Billings – This Rural Development investment will be used to purchase and install a 12.3 kilowatt (kW) solar photovoltaic system. Phillips Excavation LLC, in Billings, Montana, will use this system for its company’s shop operations. This project will result in a $1,498 annual cost savings and will conserve approximately 14,020 kilowatt hours (kWh) per year, which is enough electricity to power one home.
- $79,396 in Bozeman – This Rural Development investment will be to assist Wild Peach LLC, in Bozeman, Montana purchase and installing a 56.295 kilowatt (kW) solar photovoltaic system for its multi-use building. This project will generate an annual cost savings of more than $6,200 for this rural small business and conserve more than 69,000-kilowatt hours (kWh) of power generation each year, enough electricity to power six homes.
- $52,764 in Bozeman – This Rural Development investment will be used to purchase and install a 40.88 kilowatt (kW) solar photovoltaic system for WOJJ Properties LLC, a pediatric dentistry practice in Bozeman, Montana. This project will save $3,405 annually in energy costs and save 47,404 kilowatt hours (kWh) annually in energy use, enough electricity to power four homes.
- $32,940 in Bozeman – This Rural Development investment will be used to purchase and install a 19.04 kW solar photovoltaic system for a preschool and daycare facility. Because of this project, Bozeman Montessori will save more than $3,100 in annual energy costs and more than 21,000 kWh in energy savings, enough electricity to power two homes.
- $25,444 in Bozeman – This Rural Development investment will be used to purchase and install a 26.19 kW solar photovoltaic (PV) system at Alpacas of Montana, a rural small-business alpaca farm near Bozeman, Montana. This project annually will help save more than $3,700 and 32,000 Wh, enough energy to power three homes.
- $13,357 in Bozeman – This Rural Development investment will be used to purchase and install a 12.0 kilowatt (kW) solar photovoltaic system for Courtney King, a rental/leasing business in Bozeman, Montana. The project will help this small business with an annual cost savings of more than $2,200 and an annual energy savings of 16,221 kilowatt hours (kWh), which is enough electricity to power one home.
- $12,043 in Bozeman – This Rural Development investment will be used to assist Petal Farm LLC in purchasing and installing a 12.045 kilowatt (kW) solar photovoltaic system. Petal Farm is a flower business in Bozeman, Montana. This project will save this small business more than $1,300 annually in energy costs and more than 14,000 kilowatt hours (kWh) annually in energy consumption, enough energy to power one home. This project will realize $1,385 per year in savings and will save 14,525 kW per year, which is enough electricity to power one home.
- $11,502 in Broadview – This Rural Development investment will be used to purchase and install a 6.4 kilowatt (kW) Solar Array System. Mikel Erickson operates a family-owned farming operation in Broadview, Montana. The project will generate approximately $1,000 in annual cost savings and will replace/save 7,689 kilowatt hours (kWh) of electricity per year.
- $31,816 in Charlo – This Rural Development investment will be used to purchase and install a 40 kilowatt (kW) photovoltaic system. The system will be net metered to two meters on site with each being fed 20 kW, staying within the required kilowatt cap for Mission Valley Power. The system will replace 100 percent of the energy used, replacing more than 6,400 kilowatt hours (kWh), and saving Montana Solar of Charlo, Montana, more than $2,500 annually.
- $79,999 in Choteau – This Rural Development investment will be used to install energy-efficient doors, windows, lighting, insulation, and a new boiler system at the Teton Peaks Assisted Living Facility, in Choteau, Montana. The investment at Teton Peaks, owned by Highmark Properties LLC., also in Choteau, will improve the living conditions of the residents, and generate an annual energy cost savings of more than $9,100. Highmark Properties LLC received a previous REAP grant of $26,021 in 2019.
- $5,419 in Columbia Falls – This Rural Development investment will be used to help Moss Mountain Inn in northwestern Columbia Falls, Montana, (Flathead County) install energy-efficient blinds on the ceiling and windows of an all-glass sunroom. This local bed and breakfast is a rural small business in operation since 2018, and the project is expected to generate more than 55,000 BTU in energy savings and return an annual cost savings of more than $2,300.
- $31,400 in Glasgow – This Rural Development investment will be used by Matthew Poole, owner of a small commercial rental business in Glasgow, Montana, to purchase and install insulation on the roof of his property. These energy efficiency improvements to this rural small business will save approximately $1,600 in annual energy costs and decrease energy use by more than 22,000 kilowatt hours (kWh).
- $30,895 in Glasgow – This Rural Development investment will be used to install exterior doors, energy-efficient windows, and HVAC units in a small 13-room rural motel operated by Pankratz Properties in downtown Glasgow, Montana. These improvements annually are expected to save more than $4,700 in energy costs.
- $12,312 in Glasgow – This Rural Development investment will be used to assist Sather Ranch in Glasgow, Montana, to complete energy efficiency upgrades with spray foam insulation in an agriculture building on the ranch. This family-owned farming operation also uses earthworms in a vermicasting process to break down organic waste. The project will generate an annual energy savings of approximately $3,500 for the Sather family’s rural small business.
- $24,813 in Havre – This Rural Development investment will be used to purchase and install a ground-mounted 15.13 kW solar photovoltaic (PV) system at Vilicus Farms, a family-owned farm operation in Havre, Montana. The project annually will save the business more than $3,800 and generate 20,156 kWh, enough energy to power two homes.
- $54,574 in Helena – This Rural Development investment will be used to purchase and install a 74.76 kW solar photovoltaic (PV) system for Beck Real Estate Properties LLC in Helena, Montana. This project annually will save more than $11,000 and 96,000 kWh, enough energy to power nine homes.
- $8,980 in Hilger – This Rural Development investment will be used by Sarah Lee Leonard to purchase and install a 5.34 kilowatt (kW) ground-mounted solar photovoltaic system for an agricultural business near Hilger, Montana. This project will offset energy costs, generate an annual cost savings of more than $3,100, and replace 27 percent of the business’ energy needs, saving enough energy to power one home.
- $29,950 in Judith Gap – This Rural Development investment will be used to purchase and install a 28.16 kilowatt (kW) solar photovoltaic system at the El Peterson Ranch in Judith Gap, Montana. The equipment will help offset loads generated by the ranch, create an annual cost savings of more than $5,000, and conserve 34,733 kilowatt hours (kW), enough electricity to power three small homes.
- $12,152 in Lewistown – This Rural Development investment will be used to assist Skylark PLLC, in Lewistown, Montana, in installing an 11.0 kilowatt (kW) ground-mounted solar photovoltaic system that will be used for 100 percent of the business’ energy consumption. This rural small business, which creates custom computer software and programs, will see a total power generation of 14,112 kilowatt hours (kWh), which is enough to power one home and will save the business $1,259.00 annually.
- $38,477 in Livingston – This Rural Development investment will be used to purchase and install a 29.92 kW solar photovoltaic (PV) system at Black Dog Farm II Inc. in Livingston, Montana. This small, rural, family-owned farm produces poultry, eggs, and pasture-raised pork products for sale to local markets. The project annually will save more than $4,200 and 39,000 kWh, enough energy to power four homes.
- $15,345 in Lolo – This Rural Development investment will be used to assist Ted Meinzen, Jr., owner of Lolo Locker LLC, in Lolo, Montana, purchase and installing two efficient scroll compressors and energy-efficient evaporative units of a reciprocating condensing unit. The project will save this rural small business more than $2,000 annually in energy costs and decrease energy consumption by more than 49,000 kilowatt hours (kWh) annually, which is enough energy to power four homes.
- $49,218 in Ryegate – This Rural Development investment will be used to install a 50 kW ground mount solar photovoltaic array for the Ryegate Bar & Café, in Ryegate, Montana. This project will help this rural small business save more than $10,000 in annual energy costs and replace more than 77,000 kWh in annual energy consumption.
- $74,275 in Savage – This Rural Development investment will be used to bring electric transmission lines through a local rural electric cooperative and convert diesel pumps to electric at Jonald Jorgensen’s farm, a small, family-owned operation in Savage, Montana. This project will generate an annual cost savings of approximately $73,000.
- $45,711 in Shawmut – This Rural Development investment will be used to install two 22.8 kilowatt (kW) solar photovoltaic panels on a farm in Shawmut, Montana, owned by the Dan DeBuff family. This small operation, which raises different varieties of grain, grass, and forage hay, will see an annual cost savings of nearly $6,000 and an energy savings of more than 82,000 kilowatt hours (kWh).
- $31,948 in Stanford – This Rural Development investment will be used to make energy efficiency improvements to the building owned by Danielle Weaver, owner/operator of Wolves Den Pharmacy in Stanford, Montana. These improvements will save $4,925 in annual energy costs, or 51 percent of what she is currently paying. The electricity saved will be enough to power one home for a year.
- $40,713 in Stevensville – This Rural Development investment will be used to purchase and install three 10 kilowatts (kW) solar edge inverters for a total 30 kW AC-rated system. LJK Veterinary Company LLC is in Stevensville, Montana. This small rural veterinary clinic will also install 100 VSUN 400W panels, saving them more than $5,100 in annual energy costs and decreasing annual energy consumption by more than 4,400 kilowatt hours (kWh), enough electricity to power one home.
- $211,521 in Twin Bridges – This Rural Development investment will be used to install three solar photovoltaic (PV) systems to support pivot operations at rural small business SRI River Holdings in Twin Bridges, Montana. This project annually will save more than $17,000 and generate 141 kWh.
- $19,810 in Valier – This Rural Development investment will be used to purchase and install a ground mount 13.35 kilowatt (kW) solar system at the Mountain View Farm, a family-owned agriculture production business in Valier, Montana. The project will generate an annual energy cost savings of more than $7,300 and conserve 29,435 kilowatt hours (kWh), which is enough electricity to power two homes.
- $89,181 in Victor – This Rural Development investment will be used to install 25 solar panels and seven inverters in their parking lot and on the roof of the Ridgeway Pharmacy in Victor, Montana. The panels will power the inverters and convert power from DC to AC, replacing approximately 70 percent of annual energy use. This project will replace about 56,000 kilowatts (kW) of energy for this rural small business and save them more than $9,300 in annual energy costs.
- $25,590 in Victor – This Rural Development investment will be used to purchase and install a grid-tied 23.52 kilowatt (kW) net-metered solar system. TT&E Inc. is in Victor, Montana. The system will replace 100 percent of the energy used, saving the business more than $2,900 in annual energy costs and replacing more than 20,000 kilowatt hours (kWh) in annual usage, enough electricity to power two homes.
- $19,473 in Winston – This Rural Development investment will be used to help CX Ranch LLP, in Winston, Montana, install a renewable energy system and make energy-efficiency improvements to its operations. Funds will be used to purchase and install a 16.8 kilowatt (kW) solar photovoltaic system for irrigation. This project will create approximately $2,700 in annual cost savings and will save 23,000 kilowatt hours (kWh) per year, which is enough electricity to power two homes.