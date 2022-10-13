Montana Ag Network: 4H honors youth

In 4H programs, kids and teens complete hands-on projects in areas like health, science, agriculture and civic engagement in a positive environment where they receive guidance from adult mentors and are encouraged to take on proactive leadership roles. The agency recently hosted Achievement Night to recognize outstanding members and volunteers.
