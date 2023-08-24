Montana Ag Network: a visit to the Living History Farm

Reporter Jolee Sallee recently visited the Living History Farm at the Museum of the Rockies in Bozeman. The experience is akin traveling back in time to an 1890s Montana homestead, surrounded by enchanting gardens, orchards, and fields that offer a glimpse into the rural life of the past.

The Museum website says: "At the Living History Farm, you'll gain a profound appreciation for the rich agricultural history of Montana and the resilience of those who called this land home. Daily chores were an integral part of their lives, from cooking and water hauling to wood chopping and milking. As the seasons changed, specialized labor like sowing crops, shearing sheep, harvesting, and preserving food followed suit, ensuring survival and sustainability."

