Watch Now
NewsMontana AG Network

Actions

Montana Ag Network: 'Cutting Fences' breaks down barriers for farmers and ranchers

Montana Ag Network: 'Cutting Fences' breaks down barriers for farmers and ranchers
'Cutting Fences' breaks down barriers for farmers and ranchers
'Cutting Fences' breaks down barriers for farmers and ranchers
Posted at 11:22 AM, Jul 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-20 13:26:44-04

Kendra Lewis is a born-and-raised Geraldine farm girl who earned a doctorate in occupational therapy from Rocky Mountain College.

She has a love of agriculture, a passion to serve those who are challenged with a disability, and a drive to help.

Lewis is the founder of Cutting Fences Foundation, a non-profit organization serving farmers, ranchers, and veterans in agriculture who are living with a disability or illness.

This week, she hosted a "lunch and learn" at Torgerson's in Great Falls to discuss her foundation and highlight programs and technology.

To learn more, click here to visit the website, call 406-217-1166, or email cuttingfencesfoundation@gmail.com

From November 2021:

TRENDING

FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | TikTok | Twitter

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Golf over 700 holes for $119!