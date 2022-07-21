Montana Ag Network: 'Future Of Ag' tour (video)

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Area Chamber of Commerce hosted "The Future Of Ag" tour on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Participants learned about several types of crops, including industrial hemp, camelina, lentils, and chick peas.
