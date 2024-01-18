Montana Ag Network: MAGIE underway in Great Falls

On Wednesday, the Montana Agricultural & Industrial Exhibit - also known as MAGIE - kicked off its annual three-day event at the Montana ExpoPark in Great Falls, featuring scores of exhibitors from across the country. Watch the video above to see Brianna Juneau's report.

The expo features various exhibitors from across the country; according to the event's website, it is the largest Ag show in the state of Montana. The event features all facets of agriculture, equipment, and technology.

