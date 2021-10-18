Montana Ag Network: NILE Stock Show & Rodeo is back

BILLINGS — Every fall, one of America’s premier livestock events takes place in Billings, Montana-the NILE Stock Show and Rodeo. And after last year’s COVID induced 2.0 version, this year’s NILE is back to its full western glory.

“Everyone is excited to see a full schedule with the NILE,” said NILE Stock Show and Rodeo General Manager Chad Reisig. “Whether it's stock shows, horse events, the rodeos, or youth events.”

The heart and soul of the NILE is the stock show itself and he says this year’s numbers look good.

“It really is,” said Reisig. “We have exhibitors this year from 38 different states coming and they're excited.”

Every year, the NILE Stock Show also provides area 4th-graders an opportunity to learn about why Agriculture is important to them.

“We'll start off Monday with the fourth-grade education,” said Reisig. “This year we have about 1,350 kids coming in for three days of learning about agriculture. When I visit with people and parents, they remember when their kids went or if they're in their twenties, they remember coming. It's a great program that we're proud to continue.”

For rodeo fans, 3 days of PRCA rodeo is back featuring some of the best cowboys and cowgirls in the nation.

“Yes, we will,” said Reisig. “I believe seven or eight of them that will be here are going to the NFR Finals in December. It’s exciting to have them performing during the NILE PRCA Rodeos this year.”