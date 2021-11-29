Montana Ag Network: red-hot lamb market is fueling optimism in U.S. sheep industry

Sheep producers across the nation are enjoying some of the highest prices for their lambs in years.

The American Sheep Industry Association’s president Susan Schultz says this is fueling continued optimism across the entire U.S. sheep industry.

“It's unbelievable,” said Schultz. “We thought the last two years were going to be really rough and instead it's just been wonderful. The prices are great. But I think the story that we need to talk about is that consumption of lamb is up. So, the future looks really bright for people to get into the sheep industry. We only provide 50 percent of the lamb that's consumed in the United States. And with consumption up, we have the opportunities are endless.”

She says on the wool side, ASI is very proud of their American Wool Assurance programs that’s consumer driven.

“The consumer is demanding that they know that whatever they purchase those animals are well taken care of and they're cared for humanely,” said Schultz. “The American wool assurance is part of that program. We take very good care of our animals. We manage them humanely, and I can assure you that this wool comes from a flock that's managed that you would be proud of. And it's consumer driven.”