Montana Ag Network: Understanding the 'right to repair' (video)

GLASGOW — The American Farm Bureau Federation and equipment manufacturer John Deere recently signed a memorandum of understanding that will ensure that farmers carry the right to repair their own farm equipment. In the video above, reporter Ryan Gamboa talks with Walt Schweitzer (president of the Montana Farmers Union) and US Senator Jon Tester (D-MT).
Posted at 7:09 PM, Jan 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-11 21:15:14-05
