Montana teen is using social media to advocate for Ag industry

YELLOWSTONE COUNTY — From a young age, Claire Murnin wanted to be involved in agriculture.

“I knew that I wanted to own my own Angus show heifer at the age of two,” Murnin, 16, said on Sunday. “When I was eight, I first got started and since then I’ve continued to grow my cow herd and it's really given me a lot of the skills that I have today, and it's made me a lot of who I am.”

MTN News

Murnin is a hardworking, family-oriented, and intelligent young woman who has earned a lot of recognition for her work. Most recently, she was one of four young individuals featured in the Billings Chamber of Commerce 2024 Youth in Ag Spotlights.

“I try really hard to advocate for the agriculture industry and that’s a big part of who I am. I know that agriculture raised me and so to be highlighted for that was definitely a really great opportunity that I’m very grateful for,” Murnin said.

MTN News

At the beginning of 2023, Murnin started 365 Days of Agriculture, an Instagram account dedicated to educating others about the industry.

“Not everybody knows about agriculture and it's really great for me to be able to teach others about it. It makes my heart really happy to know that people are learning,” she said.

Now at the start of 2024, Murnin launched "part two" of the Instagram account and plans to post something every day, again, for another year.

MTN News Claire Murnin

“Agriculture is what feeds us, it clothes us, it helps us with our shelter and it's so important that we continue to educate youth," she said. "Because they will really be the future of the agriculture industry.”

Murnin hopes to continue making her mark in the agriculture industry for years to come.

“I would love to go study agriculture policy and go fight for farmers and ranchers,” she said.

