Recent snow helps farmers, but drought persists

GREAT FALLS — This week's snow has answered some prayers - not all, by far - of those in the farming industry.

Alison Vergeront of the Montana Grain Growers Association says that 2021 was a record-breaking drought season for many of those involved in her organization.

“Everyone is always hopeful, like, 'Oh, if we could just get some moisture, we would be able to do this,' and then you almost start bargaining, 'If we could just get a little moisture, then we would be able to get into harvest season,'” said Vergeront. “But once we did get into harvest season, there were several folks who didn’t even start up their machinery.”

Charlie Bumgarner says that even with the recent snow, the ground is still dry.

“This obviously helps but we’re still dry, we have nothing underneath and we have no substance moisture whatsoever.”



