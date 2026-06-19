Research helping shape the future of Montana agriculture

HAVRE — The next innovation in Montana agriculture may not begin on a farm. It may begin in a research plot.

Producers from across north-central Montana gathered this week at Montana State University's Northern Agricultural Research Center near Havre for the annual summer field day, where researchers showcased projects designed to help farmers make better decisions in their own operations.

(WATCH: Research in Havre helping shape the future of Montana agriculture)

Research in Havre helping shape the future of Montana agriculture

The event featured wagon tours through research plots, updates on crop variety trials and demonstrations of emerging technologies, including drones, artificial intelligence and precision agriculture tools.

For Kremlin farmer Ryan McCormick, who has attended the event for roughly three decades, the value lies in turning research into practical solutions.

"Farmers are in the business of harvesting crops," McCormick said. "Northern Ag Research Center is in the business of harvesting data."

McCormick said that data directly influences decisions on his family's farm, from selecting crop varieties to adopting new farming practices. He pointed to mustard production as one example, saying early research conducted at the Havre station helped area producers confidently adopt the crop years before it became widely grown across north-central Montana.

Researchers also opened the university's mobile Technology Education and Agricultural Collaboration Hub (TEACH) trailer, giving producers an opportunity to see technologies that could become increasingly common on farms. Among the demonstrations were drones capable of identifying crop stress, mapping weed pressure and applying products only where needed.

The trailer also featured 3D printing technology that can produce replacement parts for equipment, potentially reducing downtime during the narrow planting and harvest windows many producers face.

Montana Wheat and Barley Committee Executive Director Kent Kupfner said research funded by growers continues to pay dividends across the state.

"If you look back at the varieties of winter wheat and spring wheat planted in the state of Montana, over 50 percent of those varieties were developed by MSU,” Kupfner said.

Researchers say the goal of the annual field days is to ensure discoveries made at research centers don't remain in the field, but instead reach the producers who can put them into practice.