Warming up next couple of days

Good Tuesday morning!

Today will be a beautiful day for us as we see sunny skies for much of our viewing area.

Lewistown, you guys will be looking at a mix of sun and clouds but the good news is you all will see temperatures in the 50s.

And speaking of temperatures, our viewing area is warming up to the 50s and lower 60s today!

We aren't looking at windy conditions until tomorrow.

Even though we will still be looking at 50s and 60s for temperatures tomorrow; however, winds will be whipping at 20 to 30 mph.

Wind gusts will be a bit stronger on Thursday with 35 mph.

There is a chance we could see some rain/snow on Thursday as a cold front moves through.

Higher elevations can expect snow with lower elevations seeing a better chance for rain.