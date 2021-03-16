1 person dead, 1 injured in explosion at Butte business

BUTTE — (UPDATE) The Butte Coroner identified the man who died as 31-year-old David Carpenter.

Another man was wounded in the incident and is being treated at a burn unit in Salt Lake City.

Carpenter and the 54-year-old man were working to repair an exterior oil holding tank at the time of the incident. They were using a welder and a grinder to repair a small hole in the tank, when oil fumes ignited and caused the explosion, according to Butte Assistant Chief Fire Marshal Zach Osborne.



(1st REPORT) One man died and another man was seriously injured in an explosion at a Butte business on Monday.

According to Sheriff Ed Lester, an explosion was reported at around 4:10 p.m. on Monday at Silver Bow Truck and Auto Center on Wynne Avenue.

Sheriff Lester said in a news release the two men were working on an oil storage tank when the explosion happened.

One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. No further information about the extent of the injured man's condition was available.

Investigators with Butte Fire, Butte Police, and the Butte-Silver Bow Coroner's Office, and A-1 Ambulance responded to the incident.

The names of the two men are not being released at this time. Sheriff Lester said more information will be released as it becomes available.

