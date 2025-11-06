Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1 person dead, 2 detained after a shooting in Polson

MISSOULA — An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting on Thursday, November 6, 2025, in Polson.

The Polson Police Department responded to a residence at the intersection of Fifth Street East and 15th Avenue East at about 8:35 a.m.

Polson Chief George Simpson tells MTN News that a male with a gunshot wound was declared dead after being taken to St. Joseph Medical Center.

Two people have been detained in connection with the shooting.

Chief Simpson says CSKT Tribal Police, the Lake County Sheriff's Office, and the Montana Highway Patrol are assisting Polson police.

The names of the people involved are not being released at this time.

Chief Simpson tells MTN that additional information about the shooting is expected to be released in the coming days.

We will update you when we get more information.

