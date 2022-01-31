Watch
1 person injured in a fire at Helena condo complex

Jonathon Ambarian
Posted at 10:45 AM, Jan 31, 2022
HELENA — One person was injured and taken to a hospital after a residential fire in the 2400 block of Sunlight Circle on Saturday, according to the Helena Fire Department.

The person who was injured has not been identified, and no further information about the extent of their injuries or current condition was available.

A news release from the fire department said the fire happened at around 6:30 p.m. in a residential condo triplex.

Firefighters extinguished the fire at approximately 6:45 p.m. The cause has been listed as accidental.

Responding agencies included: the Helena Police Department, Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office, West Valley Volunteer Fire Department, East Valley Volunteer Fire Department, the Veterans Affairs Fire Department, Montana City Volunteer Fire Department, Baxendale Volunteer Fire Department, St. Peters Ambulance, and NorthWestern Energy.

We will update you if we get more information.

