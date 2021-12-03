2 bodies found inside Flathead County residence

KALISPELL — Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino tells MTN News that deputies found two deceased males inside a residence in the 200 block of Hemler Creek Drive near Lake Blaine on Tuesday afternoon.

Sheriff Heino said neighbors of the residence called the Sheriff’s Office after no lights were seen at the residence for months.

He added that evidence found on the scene — including electric bills and mail — has investigators believing the two men have been dead since July.

Sheriff Heino said the cause of death is still being investigated, but evidence indicates that at least one of the two men died by suicide.

He also said two guns were found at the residence.

Sheriff Heino said there is no threat to the public at this time and that their bodies were taken to the Montana State Crime Lab for identification.