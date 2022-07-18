2 people dead after being hit by Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle

Two men died after being hit by a Carbon County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle on Friday, July 15, 2022, on Highway 212 near the town of Roberts.

The crash was reported to the Montana Highway Patrol at 10:25 p.m. and happened at mile marker 82.

Carbon County Sheriff Josh McQuillan released the following statement on Monday, July 18, 2022:

Two men were struck by a Carbon County Sheriff’s patrol vehicle and were pronounced dead at the scene. The deceased have been identified as Darren Shull, 52, of Billings, and Jesse L Beck, 45, of Rockvale.



Pursuant to policy, the deputy has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation. The accident is being investigated by outside agencies including the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office, the Montana Highway Patrol, and the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation.



Sheriff McQuillan states, “At this point in the investigation, it is of the utmost importance that we proceed with transparency and without the appearance of conflict. To that end, I have asked for an independent coroner and outside agencies to investigate this tragic event.”



The decedents were transported to Billings for an autopsy at the State Crime Lab. As required by law, a public coroner’s inquest will be held at a later date. The deputy’s name will be released at a later date.

Details about how the incident happened have not yet been released; we will update you when we get more information.



