2 people rescued after falling from a cliff in Sluice Boxes State Park

GREAT FALLS — Two people were rescued from Sluice Boxes State Park on Friday.

Belt Rural Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the area for a report of a person who fell off a cliff. Malmstrom AFB Fire Department and Great Falls Airport Firefighters were requested for their technical rescue teams, and Belt Ambulance also responded, along with the Cascade County Sheriff's Office.

Responders found that the two people had fallen approximately 40 feet.

One patient was lowered to a safe location and was able to walk out. The other was hoisted with ropes to an area where a Malmstrom AFB helicopter was able to hoist the patient up and take the injured person to Benefis Health System hospital.

The first person sustained minor injuries; the second person sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Other responding agencies included Cascade County Sheriff's Office, Mercy Flight, Montana Highway Patrol, and Montana Fish, Wildlife, Parks.