24 people inducted into the Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame

GREAT FALLS — The Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame & Western Heritage Center celebrated 24 inductees in celebration of their lasting legacies and contributions to Montana’s Western Heritage.

Hundreds gathered at the Heritage Inn in Great Falls on Saturday, February 11, 2023, for the recognition ceremony and brunch.

One living and one legacy inductee are selected from each of 12 districts across the state. Each honoree was recognized with the story of their life and achievements. The inductees included men, women, and organizations that have helped to preserve the cowboy life for future generations.

The Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame and Western Heritage Center was founded nearly 25 years ago.

"It's set up to honor and show everybody how important the ranch community, the farming and cowboy community, and the long history it has since the 1700s," said DuWayne Wilson, Montana Cowboy H.O.F. and Western Heritage Center Board of Directors Chairman. "It recognizes people who have made outstanding contributions. We keep that alive because once those values are lost, I really think our country might be in some trouble."

Nomination criteria established by the board for the Class of 2023 inductions allowed the election of one living Inductee and one legacy Inductee from each of the 12 districts.

The 2023 inductees into the Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame are:



District 1:

Jack & Andrea Billingsley

John & Catherine Etchart



Glenda S. (Childers) Reynolds

Alfred Henry "Al" Johnson



District 3:

Robert J. "Jim" Wilson

Laton Alton "L.A." Huffman



District 4:

Richard D. "Dick" Granell

Alfonse V. & Marie T. (Amssoms) Vercruyssen



District 5:

Alan D. "Skip" Joseph

Charles E. "Chas" Morris



District 6:

Wes & Tammy Schenk

Irwin Conrad Allen



District 7:

Elanna Skorupa AKA: Quackgrass Sally

Robert Stuart Brownlee



District 8:

Charles G. "Chuck" Plymale

Wesley R. "Wes" Synness



District 9:

Warren Howard Johnson

Donald W. "Donnie" Johnston



District 10:

Thomas M. "Tom" Harmon

Hollister "Pat" McVay



Robert M. "Dr. Bob" Brown

William M. "Bill" Holt



District 12:

Daniel C. "Dan" Hill

Esther (Johnson) McDonald



District 5 winner Skip Joseph was nominated by a friend. When asked about being inducted he said, "It's something we should all cherish. It's quite an honor to be with this group of people for what you contribute to them, and for farming and ranching and the horse world. I was real involved in the farming and ranching industry, but very involved in the horse world through high school rodeos, 4-H camps, horsemanship clinics. It's been a long process but it's been an enjoyable one."

He added, "To get this many people gathered for the Hall of Fame awards, it really provides great satisfaction and gratitude. We've got people from all over the United States come here to it, which is really a blessing to have these people come and be with you, especially relatives and friends from all around."

A Cowboy Ball was hosted on Saturday night, in which DuWayne Wilson says is the highest attendance they've ever had. He added that it has been tough finding the right location to host these ceremonies. However, he said they've been partnering with the C.M. Russell Museum in the hopes that they will provide space in the long-term future to showcase their nominees.

To learn more about the Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame and Western Heritage Center, click here: https://montanacowboyfame.org/