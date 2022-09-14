3 people die in Tuesday crash near Missoula

Three people died and two people are in critical condition following head-on crash near Missoula.

The driver of a vehicle headed west on US Highway 10 near Roller Coaster Road drifted into the eastbound lanes and collided with a passenger car.

MHP Trooper TJ Templeton tells MTN News that alcohol is suspected to have played a role in the crash.

The names of the victims have not been released at this point.

We will update you if we get more information.



(1st REPORT, 10:53 a.m.) At least one person has died following a crash near Missoula. The crash was reported at 9:09 a.m. on Tuesday, September 13, 2022.

The multi-vehicle crash happened along US Highway 10 near the intersection of Roller Coaster Road.

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office has issued an alert for people to avoid the area.

The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) reports there are lanes blocked in the area.

At this point, there is no word on how vehicles are involved, nor whether anyone else has been injured.

We will update you if we get more information.



