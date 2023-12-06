64 officers graduate from Montana Law Enforcement Academy

GREAT FALLS — Sixty-four new officers who will serve in 15 agencies across the state graduated from the Montana Law Enforcement Academy (MLEA) in Helena earlier this week.

MLEA provides basic and advanced training for state, county, city, and tribal law enforcement officers throughout the state.

"I’m proud of today's graduates who have proven they have what it takes to face unique challenges ahead in their career as crime and drugs continue to wreak havoc on lives across the state,” Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen said in a news release. “There is no doubt they will serve Montana with great integrity and courage."



