A new gallery in Helena for The Archie Bray

The Archie Bray Foundation for the Ceramic Arts is opening a new gallery at 434 North Last Chance Gulch in Helena. On Tuesday, April 23, MTN stopped by for a sneak peek at the new space.

Unlike the Archie Bray on Country Club Avenue, this new gallery focuses on local artists in our Montana communities.

“Bray Gallery: Downtown, really puts on emphasis and a focus on our local artists, on our Montana affiliated artists as well as our regional,” said Jason Burnett, the Events and Exhibitions Manager for the Archie Bray.



Along with being able to walk around and enjoy the art, everything on display is also available for purchase.

“It is a retail gallery. It’s an opportunity for us to really take care of our resident artists,” Burnett said.

The Archie Bray has been a part of the Helena community for over 70 years but is still unknown to some residents.

“I think we’re more well-known nationally and internationally than we are in our own hometown. It’s really important for The Bray to show up for the City of Helena. We are reliant on the city to be a vibrant, wonderful art scene and we need to be a part of that,” said Rebecca Harvey, the Executive Director for the Archie Bray.

The Bray is excited to finally be a part of the downtown culture.

“There’s a lot of folks here in Helena that have never visited The Bray before and so to be integrated now with other stores, will be a part of Art Walks and so we’re planning on really having our doors open,” Burnett said.

This spot will allow artists' work to be exposed to a new audience and make it more convenient for the community to experience a part of The Bray.

“The possibility of children or teenagers being exposed to such amazing art. I think it will mean a lot to them. It will open their eyes to what is possible and where they can go and what they can do,” said Iva Haas, an Artist represented in the gallery.

The gallery is open Wednesday through Friday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The gallery will officially open to the public on Thursday, April 25th at 10 a.m. with a ribbon cutting ceremony.