A visit to the Orpheum Theatre in Conrad

CONRAD — Reporter Cassandra Soto visited the historic Orpheum Theatre in Conrad. The Orpheum Theatre is owned and operated by the Pondera Arts Council.

The Orpheum website provides more information about the history of the theatre, including this overview:

When constructed in 1917, the Orpheum theatre represented the latest “state of the art” motion picture theatre construction. Audiences were delighted with the main attraction on the opening night in 1918: an orchestra accompanied the silent movie. The theater was on a par with those in Great Falls, Billings, and Butte the advertisements boasted. Kluth, Inc. bought the theater from its original owner in the 1950’s, selling it to Larry Flesch, of Shelby in the 1970’s. As the years passed, Flesch struggled to keep the aging theater in business against competition from new theaters in Great Falls. The building is a testament to the 20th Century... Little by little, the Pondera Arts Council was able to bring life back into the Orpheum Theater and regain the elegance it originally held in order to maintain their goals to bring live musical entertainment and related cultural events to the town of Conrad, Pondera County, and the surrounding rural areas.

Upcoming movies at the Orpheum include "News Of The World" starring Tom Hanks, and "Godzilla vs. King Kong."