Adoption tax credit available for Montanans

KALISPELL — Tax Day is approaching fast, and Montanans who have adopted can take advantage of a unique new one-time tax credit.

Any family who adopted through private adoption or through the Montana foster care system on or after July 1, 2022, is eligible for the credit.

Private adoption families will receive $5,000, and foster care families will receive $7,500.



The tax credit comes from House Bill 225 which was passed in 2023 by the Montana Legislature.

“We have more than 400 children in our Montana foster care system today who are awaiting a family and a hope and a future. This was one way to make it easier for families to participate in adopting right now there are tremendous costs and resources required of every family who adopts,” noted State Rep. Courtenay Sprunger (R-Kalispell). “We wanted to stand with them and say we believe these kids whose lives are valuable and precious and we want to do something to make it easier for you to give them a home.”

Adoptive families do have to apply to get this tax credit and can talk with a tax professional to get more information.