Alert issued for missing Missoula man

GREAT FALLS — A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for Thomas Jacob Perlman.

Thomas is 59 years old, partially bald, and has green eyes. He is 5’11” tall and weighs 180 pounds.

The advisory says that he left his home on a mountain bike sometime between Thursday night and Friday before 6 a.m.

He may be wearing a black helmet and riding the trails around Missoula.

According to the advisory, there is reason to believe that he may harm himself.

Anyone with information about Pearlman is asked to contact the Missoula Police Department at 406-552-6300 or call 911.