All entrances to Yellowstone National Park closed due to flooding

All entrances to Yellowstone National Park have been temporarily closed due to heavy flooding, rockslides, mudslides, and extremely hazardous conditions.

Park officials said in a news release on Monday, June 13, 2022, that no inbound visitor traffic will be allowed into the park until conditions stabilize and the park can assess damage to roads and bridges and other facilities. This includes visitors with lodging and camping reservations.

Closed entrances include: north, northeast, west, south, and east.

In addition, power is out in numerous locations in the park.

Visitors planning on coming to Yellowstone in the upcoming weeks should pay close attention to the status of road conditions.

Many park roads may remain closed for an extended period of time.

Preliminary assessments show multiple sections of roads throughout the park have been either washed out or covered in mud or rocks, and multiple bridges may be affected.

Multiple roads in the southern portion of the park are also on the verge of being flooded, further restricting access.

With additional rainfall forecasted, the park does not want large numbers of day-use visitors stranded in the park.

Strains on wastewater and water treatment facilities could become a factor and the park is taking precautions to ensure facilities are not failing.

The National Park Service, surrounding counties and state of Montana and Wyoming will work with the gateway communities to evaluate flooding impacts and provide support to residents.

Rainfall is expected to continue for the next several days. Flood levels measured on the Yellowstone River are beyond record levels.

To receive Yellowstone road alerts on your mobile phone, text “82190” to 888-777 (an automatic text reply will confirm receipt and provide instructions); or call 307-344-2117 for a recorded message.