AMBER Alert issued for Wyoming teen

The Wyoming Highway Patrol on Thursday, November 17, 2022, issued an AMBER Alert on behalf of the Casper Police Department for 14-year-old Gracelyn Pratt.

Gracelyn is 5 foot 1, 109 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair, and was last known to be wearing a black zip-up jacket with a white undershirt, black leggings, and brown knee-high boots.

She is believed to be with 36-year old James Martin, who is 5 foot 10 inches, between 260 and 300 pounds.

He was last seen driving a black Ford F-150 four-door pickup truck with Wyoming truck plates 1 county 36929.

According to the Casper Star-Tribune , an investigation found Pratt had been communicating for some time with Martin, a family acquaintance.

Detectives learned that Martin and Pratt had been seen together in the days leading up to her not returning from school on Wednesday, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Casper Police Department at 307-235-8278 or call 911.

