American Indian Hall at MSU
American Indian Hall at a glance (From website)
- Student commons with kitchen, childcare area, computer room and more
- Three classrooms with space for 140 students in total
- Academic collaboration and study spaces
- Drum room and ceremonial space
- Offices for American Indian/Alaskan Native Student Success Services
- Offices for the Department of Native American Studies
- Space for the Senior Diversity and Inclusion Officer
- Gallery space
- Dedicated spaces for gatherings, events and lectures
- An intricate exterior site that includes an interpretive garden for education on native plants and their uses