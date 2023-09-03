Angler kills grizzly bear in self-defense in the Tom Miner Basin

An angler killed a grizzly bear in self-defense in the Tom Miner Basin in Park County (northwest of Gardiner and southwest of Emigrant), according to Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks.

FWP says the incident happened on Wednesday, August 30, on private land along Tom Miner Creek.

Two anglers were walking through dense vegetation when they were charged by the grizzly bear.

One of the anglers shot and killed the bear.

Neither person was injured.

FWP says the adult male grizzly's behavior was likely defensive in the surprise close encounter.

FWP is continuing to investigate