Angler kills grizzly bear in self-defense in the Tom Miner Basin

The grizzly was shot and killed after charging two anglers walking through dense vegetation.
An angler killed a grizzly bear in self-defense this week in the Tom Miner Basin, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife &amp; Parks.
Posted at 8:48 AM, Sep 03, 2023
An angler killed a grizzly bear in self-defense in the Tom Miner Basin in Park County (northwest of Gardiner and southwest of Emigrant), according to Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks.

FWP says the incident happened on Wednesday, August 30, on private land along Tom Miner Creek.

Two anglers were walking through dense vegetation when they were charged by the grizzly bear.

One of the anglers shot and killed the bear.

Neither person was injured.

FWP says the adult male grizzly's behavior was likely defensive in the surprise close encounter.

FWP is continuing to investigate

