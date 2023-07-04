The annual Black Eagle Independence Day parade took place at 11am on Tuesday.

Families and friends lined the sides of the road to watch the parade go by and to participate in the events of the morning.

The Black Eagle parade has gone on for more than 10 years and began at the Black Eagle Country Club.

One of the firefighters with the Black Eagle Volunteer Fire Department (BEVFD) took on the responsibility of coordinating the event.

Shawna Mittan has been with the BEVFD since October and said she was honored to get to coordinate this event.

“It took a little over two months to come together and to make sure we had the resources to pull this off and just get in contact with everybody,” said Mittan.

Mittan said this year was a great turnout and she, along with the rest of the community of Black Eagle, is looking forward to next year’s parade.

“I also just want to say thank you for everyone that participated,” said Mittan. “We had an amazing turnout and I’m so excited for next year.”



TRENDING



FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | TikTok | Twitter

