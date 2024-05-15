Watch Now
NewsMontana and Regional News

Actions

Author talks about UFO sightings in Montana

Author talks about UFO sightings in Montana
Posted at 10:35 PM, May 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-15 00:36:34-04

FORT BENTON — In the video above, Paul Sanchez reports from Fort Benton, where author Joan Bird gave a presentation on the history of "UFO" sightings in Montana.

Several years ago, Bird published "Montana UFOs and Extraterrestrials: Extraordinary Stories of Documented Sightings and Encounters."

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App