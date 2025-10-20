Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Authorities search for missing Stillwater County woman

Abigayle Magnus
Authorities are seeking helping finding a Stillwater County woman last known to be in Billings 10 days ago.

The Montana Department of Justice issued a Missing-Endangered Person Advisory on Friday, October 17, for 27-year-old Abigayle Magnus.

She was last seen getting into a dark colored Cadillac Escalade with an unknown person at the Park City Zip Trip on the date of last contact, October 3.

She was last known to be in Billings on October 7.

Magnus is 5 feet 2 inches tall, 120 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Due to recent developments, law enforcement is concerned for her safety and well-being.

If you have any information please call Stillwater County Sheriff’s Office at 406-322-5326 Deputy Williams at 406-321-0486, or call 911.

