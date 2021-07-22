Authorities searching for a woman last seen in Mineral County

GREAT FALLS — The Mineral County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in finding Rebekah Barsotti, who was last seen on Tuesday.

Barsotti was last seen at the Town Pump in Superior at around 2:15pm on July 20th.

Her car and some personal items were found near mile marker 71 by the river near Alberton.

Barsotti is 34 years old, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 135 pounds, with blue eyes and sandy hair.

Her dog, a Belgian Malinois named Cerberus, is also missing.

Call the Mineral County Sheriff's Office at 406-822-3555 if you have any information.