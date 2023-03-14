Be prepared: Bears waking up from hibernation in Montana

KALISPELL - As the snow begins to melt, bears are coming out of hibernation so now is an important time to "Be Bear Aware."

Bears typically hibernate from November through March or April and wake up hungry.

Whether you are out recreating in the increasingly nice weather, or just trying to keep bears away from your home, here are some reminders from Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Park about how to be "Bear Aware."

When recreating:



Stay alert

Travel in groups

Make noise to avoid startling a bear

Always carry bear spray

At home:



Store garbage in bearproof containers or in a secure building

Prepare vulnerable livestock by reinforcing enclosures or using electric fences

Use motion activated lights

Pick fruit from trees as soon as it ripens

Be cautious with things that smell like food such as pet food, bird feeders, and barbeques

For more information on living, working and recreating in Montana’s bear country, visit the FWP Bear Aware website .

TRENDING

