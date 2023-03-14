Watch Now
Be prepared: Bears waking up from hibernation in Montana

Posted at 3:00 PM, Mar 14, 2023
KALISPELL - As the snow begins to melt, bears are coming out of hibernation so now is an important time to "Be Bear Aware."

Bears typically hibernate from November through March or April and wake up hungry.

    Whether you are out recreating in the increasingly nice weather, or just trying to keep bears away from your home, here are some reminders from Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Park about how to be "Bear Aware."
    When recreating:

    • Stay alert 
    • Travel in groups 
    • Make noise to avoid startling a bear 
    • Always carry bear spray 

    At home:

    • Store garbage in bearproof containers or in a secure building 
    • Prepare vulnerable livestock by reinforcing enclosures or using electric fences 
    • Use motion activated lights 
    • Pick fruit from trees as soon as it ripens 
    • Be cautious with things that smell like food such as pet food, bird feeders, and barbeques 

    For more information on living, working and recreating in Montana’s bear country, visit the FWP Bear Aware website.

