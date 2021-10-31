Big Sky Autism Project raises money for expansion with Halloween event

TOWNSEND — Townsend Chamber of Commerce's annual Ghost Stroll will be on Sunday and one organization is raising money for adaptive fitness.

“We shut down Broadway and all the businesses participate and hand out candy,” said Monique Prevel, Big Sky Autism Project’s executive director.

Prevel says the Halloween event will bring fun to all, and the nonprofit is holding a fun game for kids.

"We will have five mystery buckets. And you stick your hand in each one, and you can't look, and you guess what's in there. And correct guesses get a raffle ticket to our prize drawings,” said Prevel.

By paying $5 to participate in their game or $20 to get a tarot reading, the money will be used to help the nonprofit expand its services, and help fund a Fun Run in April.

The organization provides children with autism and their families the ability to fine-tune their motor skills by creating workouts catered to them.

“We have the ability in our programs to offer anything fitness-related for the whole family and adaptive fitness is where we're focusing most of our energy,” said Prevel.

Prevel says providing the workouts, and even participating in the Halloween festivities shows how supportive Townsend is.

“To be able to provide this for the community as an organization is just phenomenal because we are so much a part of this community individually that it's just we're one big family. The whole community is one big family,” said Prevel.

Big Sky Autism Project is also holding a raffle for a $250 gift card to Rocky Mountain supply, and they will draw the raffle at 5 p.m.